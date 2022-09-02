A house divided: Married principals ready as respective schools face off on the gridiron

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When the North Huskies square off against the Harrison Warriors at Romain Stadium on Friday, the fans in the stands and the players on the field will be looking forward to a shootout. Bragging rights and a win on their respective schedules are on the line after all.

However, there are some administration members from both schools who are hoping their teams come out on top.

Tamara Skinner is the principal at Harrison High School, while her husband, John Skinner, is the principal at North High School. So as soon as that ball is kicked off on Friday night, rest assured there’s going to be no love lost.

“We’re both highly competitive people,” Tamara said. “Both of us have been coaches, both of us love our schools.”

“Oh, definitely competitive, I mean we have competitive natures,” John said. “She played sports in high school at Harrison, and I played sports and things like that. I played in college and also in high school.”

Now they try to leave work at work, but with their competitive natures, they agreed to put some skin in the game themselves.

“We put a bet on this game as principals,” John said. “Whoever wins has to wear the school colors, the other school colors, the next day at school. So that’d be on Tuesday. So definitely the Huskies got to come out on top because I can’t wear the red and black. I used to, but I cannot wear it now. It’s all green and white.”

“And neither of us really wants to do that,” Tamara said. “The kids are not gonna want us to do that, but I’m betting on my kids. I think they’re gonna win this game.”

Both say no matter the outcome of Friday’s game, they will be proud of their teams. But more than that, one of them will be excited to see the other don their school’s colors.

