Feds sentence Evansville man to 15 years for meth and gun crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nathaniel J. Jacobs, Sr., 54, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and four years on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and witness tampering.

Jacobs was found guilty on June 2, following a three-day federal jury trial.

According to documents and evidence introduced in court, on January 31, 2020, Jacobs was admitted to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his hand.

He told police he accidently shot himself with one of the three guns he had at his home.

Jacobs is prohibited from having guns because of several felony convictions.

During a search of his home, authorities say they found three handguns, ammunition, and approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine.

They say the meth had been divided into smaller amounts and prepackaged in plastic bags.

After being indicted by a federal grand jury, authorities say Jacobs contacted a material witness several times.

During those calls, they say he falsely told the witness that she was under criminal investigation for shooting him in the hand, and the two of them needed to get married to legally protect themselves.

Jacobs believed that his marriage to the witness would prevent her from testifying. They say Jacobs told the witness they could get divorced after the case was over.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.