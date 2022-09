EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is on scene at Pigeon Creek Bridge where they say a dead body has been found.

EPD Sergeant Anna Gray confirms the body was found on First Avenue under the bridge.

Detectives are on scene investigating the situation.

Our 14 News team is on scene, and we will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.