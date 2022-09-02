Dispatch: Authorities respond to hostile environment situation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a hostile environment situation on Thursday night.

Dispatch says it happened on the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue.

Operators tell 14 News that Evansville police and fire crews responded to the scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.