Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into mailbox and ditch

Rachel Hudson
Rachel Hudson(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after a crash Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County.

Deputies say Rachel Hudson was spotted driving down Saint Wendel Road around 4:30 p.m.

They say she veered over to the opposite lanes of travel, then off the road and into a mailbox.

The witness says she then drove through a ditch and back onto the road. They say she then stopped at the intersection of Saint Paul’s drive, got out of the car, stumbled around, then got back in and drove away.

She was later stopped on Big Cynthiana Road by the EVSC Police Chief, then a deputy arrived to speak with her.

Deputies say she told them she drank two beers over two hours and was convinced the EVSC Police Chief had been riding in her car with her. They say she denied hitting the mailbox.

Authorities say she failed field sobriety tests and tested .126 on a portable breath test.

Hudson was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

She’s charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.

