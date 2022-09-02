Birthday Club
Castle High School cancels Friday classes after gun search

A school bus
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Classes are canceled at Castle High School Friday.

A letter went out to parents saying a gun was possibly brought to school this week, but they say no gun has been found.

They say the cancelation is out of an abundance of caution.

Here is the letter sent to parents:

Earlier Thursday evening, WCSC administrators were informed of the possibility that a gun was brought into Castle High School multiple times this week and that the weapon may still be in the school. Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputies and school administrators searched the school throughout Thursday evening and as of early this morning, the gun has not been located.

Due to the uncertainty regarding the location of the gun, as well as an abundance of caution, Castle High School will be closed for classes on Friday, September 2nd. WCSC will communicate with families as soon as updated information becomes available.

Jim Hood

Principal

Castle High School

