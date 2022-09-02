Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Bosse QB Elijah Wagner earns Week 2 POTW crown

Bosse QB Elijah Wagner earns Week 2 POTW crown
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse quarterback Elijah Wagner was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 25,076 total votes.

After a tough loss to Vincennes Lincoln in the season opener, Wagner led the Bulldogs to an impressive 26-13 win over Central last Friday night, completing 11-of-18 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

[Touchdown Live Highlights: Central vs. Bosse]

Wagner and the Bulldogs will head to Paradise this week to take on Castle.

Kick-off is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge David Kiely
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
Kimberly Williams
Update: Woman accused of embezzling $105K from employer
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a hostile...
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home
Delilah Jennings and Monica Burdine
Amber Alert canceled for 9-year-old Indiana girl
Police investigating hold-up at Evansville gas station

Latest News

Bosse QB Elijah Wagner earns Week 2 POTW crown
Bosse QB Elijah Wagner earns Week 2 POTW crown
A house divided: Married principals ready as respective schools face off on the gridiron
A house divided: Married principals ready as respective schools face off on the gridiron
A house divided: Married principals ready as respective schools face off on the gridiron
A house divided: Married principals ready as respective schools face off on the gridiron
“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports App at 7 p.m.
In The Huddle - Week 3