Bosse QB Elijah Wagner earns Week 2 POTW crown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse quarterback Elijah Wagner was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 25,076 total votes.

After a tough loss to Vincennes Lincoln in the season opener, Wagner led the Bulldogs to an impressive 26-13 win over Central last Friday night, completing 11-of-18 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

[Touchdown Live Highlights: Central vs. Bosse]

Wagner and the Bulldogs will head to Paradise this week to take on Castle.

Kick-off is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

