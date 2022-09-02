EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy and humid as high temps climb into the mid-80s. Tonight, cloudy and warmer as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southerly winds will push temps into the mid-80s. The severe weather threat remains low through the Labor Day weekend. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach the mid-80s.

Labor Day, partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps ease into the lower 80s.

