Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Becoming Mostly Cloudy

Newscast Recording
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy and humid as high temps climb into the mid-80s. Tonight, cloudy and warmer as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southerly winds will push temps into the mid-80s. The severe weather threat remains low through the Labor Day weekend.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge David Kiely
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
Kimberly Williams
Update: Woman accused of embezzling $105K from employer
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a hostile...
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home
Delilah Jennings and Monica Burdine
Amber Alert canceled for 9-year-old Indiana girl
Police investigating hold-up at Evansville gas station

Latest News

6/6 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Becoming Mostly Cloudy
9/2 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
9/2 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers possible over the weekend
14 First Alert 9/1 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/1 at 10pm