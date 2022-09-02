Affidavit: Man arrested after punching and robbing bus passenger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a robbery charge after police say he punched a man and stole his cellphones.

According to an affidavit, on July 1 police were called on a METS bus on East Boulevard and North Green River Road for an assault in progress.

Police say they later identified the suspect as 41-year-old Robert Neely.

Throughout the investigation, several witnesses and the victim told police that Neely confronted the victim about having his cell phone.

Robert Neely (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Witnesses and the victim told police that during the confrontation Neely punched the victim in the face. After receiving medical treatment, the victim said the punch broke his nose.

Police say witnesses told them Neely got off of the bus, and realized neither of the phones he took from the victim were his. Neely then threw the phones back on the bus and left the scene.

According to EPD, they were able to watch video footage from the bus camera of the incident. After further investigation, Neely was arrested on Sept. 1 and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.