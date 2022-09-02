Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

80′s night planned for last Friday After Five of the season

Newscast Recording
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Motels are headed to Friday After Five.

The riverfront festival is putting on an 80′s night.

We exclusively talked with the Motels about their upcoming performance, and asked front woman Martha Davis about what to expect.

“New songs, old songs, in between songs. Some hilarity probably. We like to have fun - And a great band. I have a wonderful wonderful band.”

The Motels are the headliners and will take the Jagoe stage.

There are more acts before that, too.

The party gets started on the riverfront at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge David Kiely
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
Kimberly Williams
Update: Woman accused of embezzling $105K from employer
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a hostile...
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home
Delilah Jennings and Monica Burdine
Amber Alert canceled for 9-year-old Indiana girl
Police investigating hold-up at Evansville gas station

Latest News

Student test scores see biggest nationwide drop in 30 years
Student test scores see biggest nationwide drop in 30 years
Kitten killed, puppies dumped in Henderson Co.
Kitten killed, puppies dumped in Henderson Co.
Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday
Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday
A school bus
Castle High School cancels Friday classes after gun search