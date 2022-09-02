80′s night planned for last Friday After Five of the season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Motels are headed to Friday After Five.

The riverfront festival is putting on an 80′s night.

We exclusively talked with the Motels about their upcoming performance, and asked front woman Martha Davis about what to expect.

“New songs, old songs, in between songs. Some hilarity probably. We like to have fun - And a great band. I have a wonderful wonderful band.”

The Motels are the headliners and will take the Jagoe stage.

There are more acts before that, too.

The party gets started on the riverfront at 5 p.m.

