Woman accused of shooting husband formally charged

Melissa Wade
Melissa Wade(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of shooting her husband in the chest in Mt. Vernon has been formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Melissa Wade pleaded not guilty Thursday.

She requested a court appointed attorney, which was not granted. The judge is allowing her time to find her own. Her next hearing is set for October 5.

Wade tearfully told the judge the shooting was an accident and says her leg isn’t getting proper care in jail.

[Previous: Wife charged in husband’s shooting makes court appearance]

Her bond is $500,000 cash, and she’s ordered to have no contact with her husband, Herbert Wade.

Troopers say Herbert Wade was shot by Melissa late Friday night, and she also shot herself in the leg.

Officials tell us Herbert’s injuries were life threatening, but he seems to be improving.

