Wesselman Woods celebrates 50th birthday

By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve Center turned 50 years old Thursday.

To mark the day, Evansville Mayor Llyod Winnecke proclaimed it “Wesselman Woods Day.”

In addition to the proclamation, Wesselman Woods will be waiving the cost of admission to visitors until September 4 as part of their Birthday Bash.

The event is sponsored by Methodist Temple church through the Eco-Access Initiative.

Wesselman’s Kristiana Arwood says having the program is helpful for families who can’t afford to get in.

“That money does go towards helping maintain this place and care for our animals. However, the Eco-Access Initiative - other people in the community sponsor memberships and campers. So that’s another way to get involved if you want to help other families get into this place for free, outside of our free weekend,” said Arwood.

Click here for a list of Wesselman Woods birthday events.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

