Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 9/1
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County Judicial Court, a judge and ABK Tracking are all facing a class action lawsuit. It alleges they violated the 14th Amendment.

President Biden will deliver a prime-time speech today ahead of the midterm elections. He’s expected to speak on how he thinks America’s rights and freedoms are “still under attack.”

Hopkins County Central takes on the Sunrise School Spirit challenge tomorrow! Princeton started the season off strong. Now the Storm is ready to step up for their community.

Golf is the name of the game this week. Round one of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship kicks off today!

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

