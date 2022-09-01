Sunrise School Spirit heads to Hopkins Co. Central Friday

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - We are ready for another week of Sunrise School Spirit.

The Princeton Tigers kicked off the fun and food drive last week, bringing in over 13,000 pounds of food.

This week we are heading to Hopkins County Central High School.

Every can collected at this school will stay in their community to help those impacted by the tornado.

We caught up with the Storm over the summer to hear what stepping up to this challenge means to them.

“I hope they learn a leader is someone who takes care of someone else,” said senior Alyssa Blanchard. “A leader is someone who is not in it for them. . . They’re the people that are helping others. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. We’re coming together and taking over to do something good for others and something good for our community.”

How much will the Central Storm collect for Tri-State Food Bank?

Hear that excitement and find out Friday morning at 6.

