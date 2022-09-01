Scattered showers possible over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm again on Thursday with low humidity and highs in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will start to creep up a little each day through the Labor Day weekend. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day, but rainfall will not be widespread or long -lived. The weather pattern will become a little more unsettled next week, and daily chances for showers/storms will continue through mid week. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s each day.

