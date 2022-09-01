Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Scattered showers possible over the weekend

14 First Alert 9/1 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm again on Thursday with low humidity and highs in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will start to creep up a little each day through the Labor Day weekend. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day, but rainfall will not be widespread or long -lived. The weather pattern will become a little more unsettled next week, and daily chances for showers/storms will continue through mid week. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s each day.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge David Kiely
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
Kimberly Williams
Update: Woman accused of embezzling $105K from employer
Amy Word makes court appearance
Amy Word reassigned to Vanderburgh Co. Circuit Court
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
DNR investigating ATV accident in Warrick Co.

Latest News

14 First Alert 9/1 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/1 - Midday
Meteorological Fall Begins
14 First Alert 9/1
14 First Alert 9/1
14 First Alert Forecast
Sunny and pleasant through Friday