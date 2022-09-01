Police: Several facing assault charges after investigation into social media video

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several juveniles and one adult are facing charges after a video surfaced on social media.

Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say they were made aware of the video on Monday.

They say it showed a girl being assaulted by multiple other people at Elk Creek Trailer Park.

An investigation was started and officers say they were able to identify all those involved.

Officers say they charged five juveniles with fourth-degree assault.

They say one adult, Kattie Sass, was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment.

