EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a hold-up at an Evansville gas station.

It happened early just before 4:30 Thursday morning.

Dispatch says it was at the Circle K on Green River Road.

That’s just south of the Lloyd Expressway.

We have a call into police for more information.

