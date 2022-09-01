PGA Tour cards up for grabs at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance begins on Thursday with 17 PGA Tour cards up for grabs over the weekend.

Victoria National Golf Club is once again the host of the third and final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

[RELATED: Korn Ferry Tour golfer navigates most challenging holes at Victoria National]

Defending champion Joseph Bramlett returns after closing with back-to-back 7-under 65 performances in the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship to notch his first PGA Tour-sanctioned victory.

Bramlett enters the championship weekend in Newburgh as one of the eight golfers already across the fail-safe threshold for this year’s Finals 25.

While returning talents can be seen at the tournament this year, there are plenty of fresh faces hoping to make their mark and earn a PGA Tour card.

Reigning Haskins Award winner Chris Gotterup finished in fourth place at the John Deere Classic this summer, setting him up to secure a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Now, he’s ready to play for a PGA Tour card.

“I finished school in May, basically Memorial day weekend, and then I flew straight from there to Canada to play in the RBC (Canadian Open) and then I’ve been on the road ever since,” Gotterup said. “As a player, you want a course that’s demanding to be a separator. It’s nice to play a course where par’s rewarded and if you go play a really good round, you’ll fly up the leaderboard.”

14 Sports talked with Scott Harrington, who enters the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in good position to get one of those 17 cards available. An advantage for Harrington is that he’s played at Victoria National many times.

“There’s probably a very short list of about three golf courses that everybody will say is the best that the Korn Ferry Tour plays all year, this is one of them,” Harrington said. “I’ve been here enough times, I have some local friends here. [United Companies CEO Ron Romain] – I’ve gotten to know him well over the years – we’re members of the same club in Scottsdale. I played in the Pro-Am with him yesterday. The golf course is awesome, you can go up and down the range, everybody’s going to tell you it’s a great test and everybody really looks forward to it.”

Harrington said the hardest part of the course is the final stretch of holes.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts bright and early Thursday morning with the first tee time scheduled for 6:50 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.