New York man indicted for rape and other charges in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Court officials have released the list of grand jury indictments for August.

The grand jury met on Tuesday.

A man from Buffalo, New York, is on the list.

Walter Williams was indicted on two counts of rape, one count of sexual abuse, and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor.

According the charges, the victim is either a child or someone unable to consent because of mental incapacitation.

The indictment shows the crimes happened between June 1 and June 4, 2021.

Williams was booked in to the Hopkins County Jail on July 19 and has a $21,000 cash bond.

The arresting agency is the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. We’ve reached out to see if they have more information.

Another man was also indicted by the same grand jury on charges including sexual abuse of a child.

Carlos Hightower was indicted on five counts.

