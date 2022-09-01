Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New interim Henderson jailer sworn in

Newscast recording
By Jamee French
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider swore in the new interim jailer.

Edward Vaught will be the jailer for two months and nine days until a new one is elected.

He’s replacing former jailer Amy Brady after her retirement took effect Wednesday.

Vaught says he has 16 and a half years of experience at the Henderson County Detention Center.

He was the training officer before getting appointed.

“I’m very excited. I’m very honored by the appointment. Our goal is to just keep the business running as usual and make sure everything is in order for the next jailer that walks in,” said Vaught.

Voters will pick a new jailer in the upcoming November election.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Williams
Update: Woman accused of embezzling $105K from employer
Judge David Kiely
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
Amy Word makes court appearance
Amy Word reassigned to Vanderburgh Co. Circuit Court
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
DNR investigating ATV accident in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Demo underway at former Evansville hotel
Demo underway at former Evansville hotel
Wesselman Woods celebrates 50th birthday
Wesselman Woods celebrates 50th birthday
9/1 Neighborhood Watch
9/1 Neighborhood Watch
Drivers watch out for equipment as farmers prep for harvest season
Drivers watch out for equipment as farmers prep for harvest season
New interim Henderson jailer sworn in
New interim Henderson jailer sworn in