New interim Henderson jailer sworn in

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider swore in the new interim jailer.

Edward Vaught will be the jailer for two months and nine days until a new one is elected.

He’s replacing former jailer Amy Brady after her retirement took effect Wednesday.

Vaught says he has 16 and a half years of experience at the Henderson County Detention Center.

He was the training officer before getting appointed.

“I’m very excited. I’m very honored by the appointment. Our goal is to just keep the business running as usual and make sure everything is in order for the next jailer that walks in,” said Vaught.

Voters will pick a new jailer in the upcoming November election.

