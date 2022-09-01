New Ferdinand chief of police stresses ‘transparency’ with the community

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ferdinand Police Department has a new chief.

Kerri Blessinger was sworn in as the Ferdinand chief of police on Thursday.

Blessinger spent a little over 20 years at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, but she is not new to the area. She is a 1994 graduate of Forest Park High School and most of her family still lives in the area.

Blessinger says as the new police chief, communication with the community is key for her.

“You know, I am a big person on transparency,” Chief Blessinger said. “I think that the community and the people who pay their taxes are very deserving to kind of know some of the things that are going on. So I want to be very transparent with them.”

Blessinger says she hopes to have an open house soon so the community could meet her and the new assistant chief.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.