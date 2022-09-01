Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New Ferdinand chief of police stresses ‘transparency’ with the community

New Ferdinand chief of police stresses ‘transparency’ with the community
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ferdinand Police Department has a new chief.

Kerri Blessinger was sworn in as the Ferdinand chief of police on Thursday.

Blessinger spent a little over 20 years at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, but she is not new to the area. She is a 1994 graduate of Forest Park High School and most of her family still lives in the area.

Blessinger says as the new police chief, communication with the community is key for her.

“You know, I am a big person on transparency,” Chief Blessinger said. “I think that the community and the people who pay their taxes are very deserving to kind of know some of the things that are going on. So I want to be very transparent with them.”

Blessinger says she hopes to have an open house soon so the community could meet her and the new assistant chief.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Williams
Update: Woman accused of embezzling $105K from employer
Judge David Kiely
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
Amy Word makes court appearance
Amy Word reassigned to Vanderburgh Co. Circuit Court
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
DNR investigating ATV accident in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Mental health advocates remind people of resources for National Suicide Prevention Month
Mental health advocates remind people of resources for National Suicide Prevention Month
Demo underway at former Evansville hotel
Demo underway at former Evansville hotel
Drivers watch out for equipment as farmers prep for harvest season
Drivers watch out for equipment as farmers prep for harvest season
New interim Henderson jailer sworn in
New interim Henderson jailer sworn in