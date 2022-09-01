Birthday Club
Meteorological Fall Begins

14 First Alert 9/1
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stellar weather pattern rife with sunshine opens the month of September. Spotty fog early then mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 80s. Tonight, partly cloudy as lows sink into the mid-60s.

Friday, becoming partly sunny and humid as high temps climb to 90-degrees. Friday night, partly cloudy and warmer as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and humid with scattered thunderstorms possible. Southerly winds will push temps above normal in the lower 90s.

