KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state.

Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving.

If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you have your driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance ready.

Traffic checkpoints will be in Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Webster, Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden and Todd counties.

You can find a complete list of checkpoint locations here.

