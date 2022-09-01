Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state.

Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving.

If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you have your driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance ready.

Traffic checkpoints will be in Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Webster, Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden and Todd counties.

You can find a complete list of checkpoint locations here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Kimberly Williams
Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud
Amy Word makes court appearance
Amy Word reassigned to Vanderburgh Co. Circuit Court
DNR investigating ATV accident in Warrick Co.
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced

Latest News

Kevin and Sue Murphy
Funeral plans announced for Allendale couple killed in explosion
West Side Nut Club holding a pre-sale of wristbands for this year's Fall Festival.
Fall Festival ride wristbands on sale
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Hopkins Co. Central Friday
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Hopkins Co. Central Friday
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Hopkins Co. Central Friday
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Hopkins Co. Central Friday