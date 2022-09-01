Korn Ferry Tour golfer navigates most challenging holes at Victoria National

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Tom Whitney has been golfing professionally for 12 years, and this is his fifth year on the Korn Ferry Tour. So he knows all too well what it’s like to play at Victoria National Golf Course – one of the toughest courses on the tour.

Whitney played collegiately at the Air Force Academy. While serving active duty in the Air Force, he rose to the rank of first lieutenant and was a nuclear missile operator, so he knows what it’s like to be under pressure.

This weekend, Whitney is playing at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, so trying to earn a PGA Tour card at Victoria National Golf Course, while navigating some of the toughest holes on the entire tour, that’s a whole other kind of pressure.

“It’s a big boy golf course, longer than our typical course on this tour,” Whitney said. “It’s demanding off the tee and demanding into the greens, so it’s a perfect test.”

The pressure really ramps up on the back nine at Victoria National, especially beginning at hole 14, as the last five holes are even nicknamed “The Gauntlet.”

“There’s a lot of demanding shots, a lot of pressure,” Whitney said. “Career’s kind of on the line this week, so the emotions and anxiety’s gonna be amped.”

So what hole concerns Whitney the most?

“[Hole] 16, the Par 3, is by far the scariest hole out there,” Whitney said. “Hold your breath, stomach drop, heartbeat, any of those. It’s a long skinny green, water left, bunker right, and kind of hilly, fescue stuff up on the right. 8, 7, 6-iron depending on what tees we’re playing, and what pin and what the wind is doing. It’s a long to mid-iron shot, with a very narrow green you’re hitting into.”

“[Hole] 14 sets you up for the Gauntlet,” Chris Schwertfeger, Whitney’s caddie said. “Getting a nice par on 14, starts that process, and then be able to have enough confidence into 16, to hit the shot center green and just get out of dodge from there. 16 is a hell of a hole.”

When navigating Victoria National, it helps to have a good caddie, and that’s where Schwertfeger comes in for Whitney.

“I was caddying for Matt Adkins on the PGA Tour, and Tom and him kind of communicate course strategies, and then Tom stalked me and got me to go over to his team,” Schwertfeger said. “He’s good at that.”

“Five, six hours on the golf course every day, so you gotta be able to trust each other, talk through every single shot, so you can fully commit to every single shot,” Whitney said.

And every shot matters in a life-changing scenario.

“Get to the highest tier in golf, and move forward in my career, it would mean the world,” Whitney said.

Whitney needs a top-five finish this weekend to earn a PGA Tour card.

