ISP: 18-year-old impaired driver arrested after driving 100 mph

Haley Goodmon.
Haley Goodmon.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Gibson County. She’s accused of speeding and driving under the influence.

Troopers pulled over a car on US 41 late Wednesday night.

They say the driver was going 100 mph.

When they pulled the car over, officials say they could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.

They also say the driver, 18-year-old Haley Goodmon of Evansville, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Troopers say an investigation revealed that Goodmon had some drinks and smoked marijuana before being pulled over.

She was arrested and booked in the Gibson County Jail.

