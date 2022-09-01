Birthday Club
Funeral plans announced for Allendale couple killed in explosion

Kevin and Sue Murphy
Kevin and Sue Murphy(Keepes Funeral Home)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - Funeral plans are set for the Allendale couple killed in a house explosion.

According Keepes Funeral Home, visitation for Kevin and Sue Murphy is Wednesday, September 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wabash Presbyterian Church.

The funeral is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8, also at the church. Pastor Kevin McGinnis will officiate.

The couple will be laid to rest at Wabash Presbyterian Cemetery.

Their obituaries are not yet available, but will be posted on Keepes Funeral Home’s website.

Officials say Kevin died shortly after their home exploded on August 19. Sue died more than a week later at a burn center in Louisville.

Authorities say neighbors helped pull the couple out of their burning home in a effort to save them.

The State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

