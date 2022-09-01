Francisco mine fined after feds rule methane event could have caused explosion

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal mine safety officials have fined Peabody Midwest Mining and one of their managers after a 2018 methane event at their Francisco coal mine.

[Click here to read the enter decision from the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission]

The documents claim a drill team continued to operate energized equipment after 5% methane was detected.

They show Michael Butler was the shift supervisor during the event.

The agency claims the violation “could significantly and substantially contribute to the cause and effect of a... mine safety or health hazard.”

They say the violations were known and obvious, and no less than six miners were allowed to remain the the area with high methane levels and an energized drill.

The Judge noted that 60 miners would initially have been at risk in the event of an explosion, but an eventual evacuation significantly lowered that number.

Documents show Peabody Midwest was fined $96,000 and the manager was fined $6,000.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.