Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

First day of Korn Ferry Tour Championship tees off in Newburgh

First day of Korn Ferry Tour Championship tees off in Newburgh
First day of Korn Ferry Tour Championship tees off in Newburgh
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The first round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance began Thursday at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.

On Wednesday, our crew was live at Victoria National Golf Course for a special edition of 14 News at 6 p.m.

14 News Anchor Breann Boswell will be live on Thursday at the golf tournament with Tournament Director Patrick Nichol on 14 News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Williams
Update: Woman accused of embezzling $105K from employer
Judge David Kiely
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
Amy Word makes court appearance
Amy Word reassigned to Vanderburgh Co. Circuit Court
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
DNR investigating ATV accident in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Demo underway at former Evansville hotel
Demo underway at former Evansville hotel
Wesselman Woods celebrates 50th birthday
Wesselman Woods celebrates 50th birthday
9/1 Neighborhood Watch
9/1 Neighborhood Watch
Drivers watch out for equipment as farmers prep for harvest season
Drivers watch out for equipment as farmers prep for harvest season
New interim Henderson jailer sworn in
New interim Henderson jailer sworn in