First day of Korn Ferry Tour Championship tees off in Newburgh
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The first round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance began Thursday at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.
On Wednesday, our crew was live at Victoria National Golf Course for a special edition of 14 News at 6 p.m.
14 News Anchor Breann Boswell will be live on Thursday at the golf tournament with Tournament Director Patrick Nichol on 14 News at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.