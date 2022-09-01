First day of Korn Ferry Tour Championship tees off in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The first round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance began Thursday at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.

What to know about the Korn Ferry Tour Championship:

- Final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals

- Second set of 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded to The Finals 25 following the tournament

- Eight players have already crossed the 210-point threshold, 17 PGA TOUR cards remain pic.twitter.com/balzKwpfmq — Tamar Sher (@TamarSher14News) September 1, 2022

