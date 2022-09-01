EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An EVSC employee is in jail, after allegedly driving drunk twice in one month.

Police say 40-year-old Amy McCullough was found passed out in her SUV at the intersection of Bellemeade and Colony Road Wednesday morning.

McCullough’s blood alcohol level was .141.

Officers say she was also arrested for intoxicated driving a month ago.

EVSC officials confirm she is an employee.

According to their website, she is a special education teacher at Bosse High School.

