Empty Shoes for Overdose Awareness event held on Evansville’s riverfront.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In honor of National Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday, the Tri-State held several events to remember those who died from an overdose.

Empty Shoes for Overdose Awareness took place on Evansville’s riverfront.

The city’s Recovery Alliance invited the public to gather around the Four Freedoms Monument and bring a pair of shoes to represent those that died from a drug overdose.

The organization also provided Narcan and testing strips for the public.

Eventgoers say it’s important to start the conversation about addiction.

“A lot of people don’t talk about it, even with their own family, and I think that the more we talk about it, the more visible we can be, the better it is for people,” said Rachel Brown. “We know getting things out in the light is really the way to solve them.”

The Evansville Recovery Alliance says there were 60 overdose deaths last year.

They urge the community to support their cause and help save lives.

