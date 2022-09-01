Drivers watch out for equipment as farmers prep for harvest season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harvest season is approaching, which means large farm equipment will be moving on the roads.

Farmers want to remind drivers to be cautious when tractors or combines are on the highways moving from field to field.

The equipment moves slowly and can take up the whole road, so you shouldn’t speed past until they pull over.

Remember to not follow the equipment too closely because it sits high and it’s wide, making it difficult for farmers to see cars behind them.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.