Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel.

The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014.

It was sold back in March to a group from out of town.

The realtor says only the “common area” of the building is being torn down, and the rest is being converted into apartments.

The demo will be underway this fall, and new construction is expected to start next spring.

