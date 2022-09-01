Birthday Club
Deaconess expert gives allergy tips as ragweed pollen peaks

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re like millions of Americans, you’re probably suffering from seasonal allergies.

Doctor Majed Koleilat is an allergist with Deaconess.

He says we’re in the middle of one of the year’s two allergy peaks.

During this peak, the doctor says the allergen is Ragweed pollen.

The peak lasts through September.

Doctor Koleilat says in the last several weeks, he’s had several patients call in with increased allergy symptoms.

Other than staying on your typical medication regimen, the doctor says there is something you can do around your home to help ease exposure.

“If you’ve been outdoors for a long time when you come in, try to shower and change your clothes,” Dr. Koleilat. “Don’t bring the outdoors indoors. if you’re driving around, keep your windows closed. If you’re driving with your windows closed, you can also put your AC on recirculate to prevent the pollen from entering the car.”

Also, the doctor says if you’re letting fresh air into your home, only do so for a short period of time and with the windows wide open.

The doctor also says if your medication is not working, it’s time to see your doctor to re-evaluate.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

