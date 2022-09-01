Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning.

One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect.

It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles.

It’s from some cameras at 2nd and Locust in downtown Evansville.

The police report doesn’t have much information, but officials confirm there has not been an arrest.

A victim tells us there is thousands of dollars in damages.

If you recognize the man, call Evansville police.

Vandalism suspect on surveillance (Source: Joseph Anderson)

