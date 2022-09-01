Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Indiana girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - An Amber Alert has been issued out of Indianapolis.

You might have received the alert on your cell phone around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

State Police say the victim, Delilah Jennings, is a 9-year-old black female, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes.

Delilah was last seen on Thursday, September 1 at 9:24 am in Indianapolis, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Monica Burdine, is a 32-year-old black female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes, and driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu Indiana License plate 233BXA.

If you have any information, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

