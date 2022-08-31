Birthday Club
Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Work is underway for the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s tornado memorial.

Crews already started pouring concrete.

16 people in Hopkins County lost their lives in the December tornado.

Dozens of others lost everything.

The rotary club says they hope to have the memorial ready for the one-year anniversary of the tornado.

Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National
