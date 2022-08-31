Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud

Kimberly Williams
Kimberly Williams(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges.

44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges.

Williams had a $10,000 cash bond, which was posted shortly after she was booked.

We’ve been working to find out more, and we’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Bishop
Affidavit: VCSO deputy sheriff facing DUI charges after crashing into vehicle
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Amy Word
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

Latest News

SBA loan assistance center to open for counties including Dubois and Pike
Senator McConnell stops at Henderson's airport
Senator McConnell stops at Henderson's airport
Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at the Henderson Chamber Lunch
Senator McConnell speaks and Henderson Chamber luncheon
Senator McConnell at the Henderson Airport 8/31/22
Senator McConnell speaks at Henderson Chamber lunch