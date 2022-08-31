Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges.

44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges.

Williams had a $10,000 cash bond, which was posted shortly after she was booked.

We’ve been working to find out more, and we’ll keep you posted.

