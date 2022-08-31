Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/31
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - EVSC Board member and bar owner Amy Word is set to appear in court today. She’s accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances.

A not guilty plea from the man arrested in connection to the mass shooting at the Harbor House. Kenneth Gibbs’s bond remains at $500,000.

A string of Evansville shootings has the public wondering what police officers are doing to stop the violence.

It’s time to pick out your favorite outfit and head out the door this morning. Some union county students are heading back to the classroom.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

