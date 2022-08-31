Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Watch Live: Senator McConnell speaking at Henderson Chamber lunch

Senator McConnell at the Henderson Airport 8/31/22
Senator McConnell at the Henderson Airport 8/31/22(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is in Henderson.

He’s delivering remarks during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce/Henderson Economic Development Council luncheon.

It’s scheduled to start at noon at The Farmer and Frenchman.

Click here to watch his remarks live. Go to the “other live events” tab.

Shortly before the event, Senator McConnell spoke with us during a meeting with city and airport officials.

Jamee French was there and is also at the luncheon. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Here is some of what Senator McConnell said at the airport:

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Bishop
Affidavit: VCSO deputy sheriff facing DUI charges after crashing into vehicle
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Amy Word
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

Latest News

SBA loan assistance center to open for counties including Dubois and Pike
Senator McConnell stops at Henderson's airport
Senator McConnell stops at Henderson's airport
David Owen
Man facing sex crimes charges in Owensboro
Henderson County High School.
Henderson Co. repeats as Junior Chef Champion