Watch Live: Senator McConnell speaking at Henderson Chamber lunch

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is in Henderson.

He’s delivering remarks during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce/Henderson Economic Development Council luncheon.

It’s scheduled to start at noon at The Farmer and Frenchman.

Shortly before the event, Senator McConnell spoke with us during a meeting with city and airport officials.

Jamee French was there and is also at the luncheon. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Here is some of what Senator McConnell said at the airport:

