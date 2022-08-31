Vanderburgh Co. judge and courts, ABK Tracking named in class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Judicial Court, Judge David Kiely and ABK Tracking are all facing a class action lawsuit that alleges they have violated the 14th amendment.

This all stems from a practice that the courts use to outsource work to ABK Tracking that defendants will then have to pay for.

There are essentially two situations that can occur.

A person may be awaiting trial and instead of staying in jail, they will be released and ABK will take over tracking them.

That can involve things like monitoring or even drug tests, all of which the person involved has to pay for out of pocket.

The other situation involves people who have been sentenced.

They will be asked to pay for ABK Tracking’s work or else they will be sent back to jail.

The lawsuit alleges that not only is the system unfair to poor people, but it also effectively creates a system that allows a debtor’s prison.

That would be a violation of the 14th amendment’s due process clause.

The lawsuit names Judge David Kiely because it alleges that he’s friends with the owner of ABK Tracking.

They also say this system helps to pay the salaries of parole staff.

14 News spoke with a few of the lawyers who have filed the suit, and they say they are not looking to see Judge Kiely punished in any way, they just want to see the system change.

We have reached out to the judge, the courts and ABK Tracking, and none have agreed to talk with us about the situation.

Our Brady Williams will more detailed look at this lawsuit on 14 News at 10 p.m.

