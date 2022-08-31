USI temporarily waiving application fees for Indiana students

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana invites in-state students to submit their undergraduate admission applications for free through the month of September.

University officials say they are excited for USI to be part of a statewide effort encouraging Indiana students to ignite their passions and learn about the opportunities available to them through higher education.

These waived fees come as a part of the “College GO!” campaign, sponsored by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

