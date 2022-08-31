Birthday Club
USI Recreation Fitness and Wellness building renovations underway

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the University of Southern Indiana’s facilities is undergoing a major renovation.

Officials say the Recreation Fitness and Wellness Center will soon grow by 3,100 square feet, allowing more space for university services and departments.

There will also be office space for religious life, public safety and university strategic communication. The construction process has not yet affected students from using the facility.

