Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sunny and pleasant through Friday

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures fell into the upper 50s on Wednesday morning as high pressure settled over the midwest.   Afternoon highs stayed in the lower 80s.   Thursday and Friday will bring more pleasant conditions with sunshine each day and highs in the middle 80s.  Over the weekend, rain chances will start to increase from late Saturday through Labor Day.  Daily high temps will stay in the lower to middle 80s, which is about normal for this time of the year.  Scattered showers and storms will be possible from Saturday through the middle of next week.  Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Bishop
Affidavit: VCSO deputy sheriff facing DUI charges after crashing into vehicle
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Amy Word
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

Latest News

SBA loan assistance center to open for counties including Dubois and Pike
Brilliant Sunshine, Cooler
14 First Alert 8/31 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/31 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/31
14 First Alert 8/31