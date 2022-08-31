Sunny and pleasant through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures fell into the upper 50s on Wednesday morning as high pressure settled over the midwest. Afternoon highs stayed in the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday will bring more pleasant conditions with sunshine each day and highs in the middle 80s. Over the weekend, rain chances will start to increase from late Saturday through Labor Day. Daily high temps will stay in the lower to middle 80s, which is about normal for this time of the year. Scattered showers and storms will be possible from Saturday through the middle of next week. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

