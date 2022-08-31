SBA loan assistance center to open for counties including Dubois and Pike

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses and residents in Daviess county and the surrounding Indiana counties of Dubois, Greene, Knox, Martin, and Pike may qualify for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) following severe storms and flooding July 23-25, 2022.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at the Washington Fire Department Station # 2, located at 1002 West Walnut St., Washington, Indiana 47501, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 3 and Sept. 10.

The site will close permanently Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.

SBA Customer Service representatives will be on hand at the DLOC to answer questions about the loan program and help with applications. Additionally, staff from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will help answer questions about the Indiana State Disaster Relief Fund, which can be used to cover losses not eligible for SBA loans. All visitors are encouraged to wear a face mask at the site.

Residents in the impacted counties will have until Oct. 31, 2022, to return applications for physical property damage and May 30, 2023, to return economic injury applications.

Visit www.SBA.gov for more information about the SBA disaster loan program.

