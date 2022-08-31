Police: Owensboro man arrested on federal charges for distribution of fentanyl

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested on Tuesday on a federal indictment charging him with two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

According to a press release, court documents show 28-year-old Ricky Sutton distributed a mixture and substance containing fentanyl in Owensboro on November 3, 2021, and January 4, 2022.

Officials say Sutton is charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Sutton remains in custody pending an arraignment and detention hearing to be held on September 2, 2022, according to a press release.

The FBI along with the ATF, the Owensboro-Daviess County Appalachia HIDTA Drug Task Force, and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

Ricky Sutton (Daviess County Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.