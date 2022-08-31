Police: Officers find nearly a pound of synthetic weed during traffic stop

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail after officers say they found nearly a pound of synthetic weed during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over Patrick Wilson Tuesday night for following a semi too closely.

While speaking to Wilson, officers say they could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Officers say they found a large bag of synthetic marijuana in the center console during a search.

Wilson was arrested and charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs.

