Police: Officers find nearly a pound of synthetic weed during traffic stop

Patrick Wilson.
Patrick Wilson.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail after officers say they found nearly a pound of synthetic weed during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over Patrick Wilson Tuesday night for following a semi too closely.

While speaking to Wilson, officers say they could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Officers say they found a large bag of synthetic marijuana in the center console during a search.

Wilson was arrested and charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

