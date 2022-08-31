Birthday Club
Man facing sex crimes charges in Owensboro

David Owen
David Owen(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Daviess County is accused of sexually abusing a victim or victims who are physically helpless.

David Owen, 41, faces charges of sodomy, two counts of sexual abuse, and attempted sexual abuse.

He was arrested earlier this month and released on a $75,000 bond a few days later.

Court records show the crimes happened in March 2021.

Owen was arraigned Wednesday and is due back in court January 11.

