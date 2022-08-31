Birthday Club
Man accused of setting up camera in Target restroom

Jalen Calhoun
Jalen Calhoun(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is a accused of using his cell phone to record people inside an employee restroom at the Frederica Street Target in Owensboro.

The citation for Jalen Calhoun shows a phone was found recording the bathroom and police were called.

Officers say they questioned Calhoun, who first denied the phone was his, but then says it was and it had been stolen.

Police say on the phone’s videos, Calhoun could be seen in the same clothes and shoes setting it up in the bathroom. They say he’s also seen leaving the restroom on the store’s surveillance.

Calhoun is charged with video voyeurism.

He’s been released on a $25,000 bond.

