Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Golf is the name of the game in Warrick County this week.

Round one of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance starts Thursday at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.

A lot of events have been happening in preparation for tee-off.

Those professionals will be out there practicing Wednesday.

Our crew will be live at Victoria National tonight for a special edition of 14 News at 6.

We’ll have a lot of live interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations for the tournament.

